Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is expected to release the answer keys for the IIM Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 soon according to reports. Once the answer keys are released, it will be available on its official website, iimcat.ac.in.

As informed earlier, a total of 2,44,169 candidates had registered to appear for the exam which was conducted in two session on November 24th, 2019. The exam was conducted in 156 cities across 374 centres.

Times of India informed that answer keys for the IIM CAT 2019 examination will be available by end of November. Thus, it can be assumed that it will be released within the next 2-3 days.

IIM CAT 2019 entrance exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM colleges. There are 20 IIM colleges spread across the country and this year the process of CAT is being conduced by IIM Kozhikode. From this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University will accept CAT scores for admission to its School and Management and Entrepreneurship programme.

The result for the IIM CAT is expected to be declared in the month of January 2020. The candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Here is the direct link to notification regarding the selection process for more information.