Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for Certificate Verification for the position of Computer Instructor Grade I (PG Cadre) on November 28th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the list at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

Earlier the board had released the marks of all the candidates who had participated in the exam on November 25th. A total number of 1,565 candidates have been shortlisted for the CV round.

Here is the direct link to access the list of candidates shortlisted for CV.

Shortlisted candidates have to upload the documents, the list of which can be accessed in this link. The documents need to be uploaded through website from 02.12.2019 to 05.12.2019. Candidates are required to upload the details and documents within the given time and no extension of time will be granted. The details of the CV round will be informed in the near future.

The TRB had released the notification for the recruitment in March of 2019 and the application process was conducted from March 20th to April 10th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 814 vacancies.

How to download TNTRB Computer Instructor exam result: