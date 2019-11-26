Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the result for the Computer Instructor Grade I (PG Cadre) examination on November 25th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The exam for the recruitment was conducted on June 23rd and June 27th, 2019 in which 26,882 candidates appeared. Along with the result, the marks and the final answer keys for the examination have also been released.

Here is the direct link to check all the relevant information

Result/Marks

23-06-2019 Final Key

27-06-2019 Final Key

The TRB had released the notification for the recruitment in March of 2019 and the application process was conducted from March 20th to April 10th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 814 vacancies.

How to download TNTRB Computer Instructor exam result: