TN TRB 2018-19 Computer Instructor result declared at trb.tn.nic.in
Apart from the result and marks, candidates can also check the final answer keys for the recruitment exam.
Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the result for the Computer Instructor Grade I (PG Cadre) examination on November 25th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.
The exam for the recruitment was conducted on June 23rd and June 27th, 2019 in which 26,882 candidates appeared. Along with the result, the marks and the final answer keys for the examination have also been released.
Here is the direct link to check all the relevant information
The TRB had released the notification for the recruitment in March of 2019 and the application process was conducted from March 20th to April 10th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 814 vacancies.
How to download TNTRB Computer Instructor exam result:
- Visit the official website of TRB - trb.tn.nic.in
- Click on the link to check the result for the relevant exam on the home page.
- You will be directed to a new page, then go ahead and click on the link to ‘Publication of Marks’.
- A PDF document with marks of all the participants will be displayed.