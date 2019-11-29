Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the detailed notification for the 2019 recruitment of Forest Guard today, November 29th, 2019. The notification can be accessed and application can be processed at OSSSC’s official website, osssc.gov.in.

A short notice for the recruitment drive was released on November 22nd and today the detailed notification has been released. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 806 Forest Guard positions, detailed breakdown for which can be accessed on the notification.

The candidates have to registered to apply for the position on or before December 29th and online application fees must also be paid before that date. Payment of fees via challan can be done until January 6th and the last day submit the application form online is also January 6th, 2020.

The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 32 years with relaxation for candidates from the reserved categories. The candidates must have also completed the matriculation exam to be eligible to apply. Knowledge of Odia language is also essential.

There will be five stages for the selection process which will be conducted in this order: Physical Standard Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, Sports, NCC, and Written test. Full details of the selection process and various stages can also be accessed in the notification.

How to apply for OSSSC 2019 Forest Guard recruitment:

Visit the OSSSC official website. Click on the ‘Apply Online’ button on the home page. Click on ‘New User’ and go through the registration process and fee payment process. Then, click on the ‘Registered User’ on the application page and login with the generated ID. Fulfill the remaining application process and submit the application and take a print out

Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification thoroughly before proceeding with the application, which can be accessed in this direct link. The notification will have more details on vacancy breakdown, reservation policy, application process, selection process, exam pattern, among others.