National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for the 2020 CMAT and GPAT examination today, November 30th, 2019. The application process can be processed at the respective official websites, cmat.nta.nic.in and gpat.nta.nic.in.

The schedule for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2020 and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2020 are exactly same with the application window being open until November 30th and the examination scheduled to be conducted on January 24th.

CMAT is conducted for admissions to management institutions and GPAT is conducted for entrance into M.Pharm programmes. NTA has taken over the conducting of these examinations since 2019 and this will be second time they will be authorised to do so.

The admit card for both the exams will be released on December 24th and the result will be released on February 3rd, 2020.

How to apply for CMAT/GPAT 2020 examination:

Visit the respective official website for CMAT 2020 or GPAT 2020. Click on the ‘Fill Online Application Form’ on the home page. Go through the registration and application process and submit the application. Take a copy of the application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the respective notification for the exam available on the home page or one can access the notification in these direct links for GPAT 2020 and CMAT 2020.