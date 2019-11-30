Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the 2018 30th Judicial Services final result on November 29th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Main exam and interview round can check the result at BPSC’s official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total number of 349 candidates have made it to the final list with 175 candidates from General category, 56 from Scheduled Caste, 3 from Scheduled Tribe, 73 from Extremely Backward category, and 42 Backward category.

Here is the direct link to access the BPSC 30th Judicial Services final result.

The Commission had conducted the preliminary exam for the 30th Judicial Services on November 27th and November 28th, 2018 in which 17,610 candidates had appeared, and the result was declared on March 28th, 2019 in which 3,604 had cleared the exam. The successful candidates were eligible to appear for the main exam and interview round.

The 2018 Bihar Judicial Services recruitment process is being conducted to fill 349 vacancies of which 123 positions are reserved for women. BPSC had released the notification for the BJSCE 2018 on August 24th and application process was conducted from September 8th, 2018.