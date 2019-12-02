Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the marks of the Main and Oral exam for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group –II Services) examination result on November 30th. Candidates who had appeared for the Oral exam can check the marks at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The candidates who had cleared the Main exam round were shortlisted for the Oral Test round. The Oral Test was conducted from November 6th to November 30th, 2019 along with the document verification process.

Here is the direct link to check the marks for Oral and Main exam for TNPSC Group II Services.

The Commission had conducted the Main exam on February 23rd, 2019 in which candidates who had cleared the Preliminary exam were eligible to participate. The result for the Main exam was declared on October 23rd, 2019.

How to check TNPSC Group 2 Services marks: