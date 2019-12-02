National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the NEET UG 2020 application link a while ago today, December 2nd, 2019. The link was scheduled to get activated at 4.00 pm but was delayed by a few hours.

The official notification and the information bulletin can be accessed and the application process can be processed at the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

The NEET exam is for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions which from this year will also include admissions to AIIMS and PIGMER which till last year used to hold their own entrance exams.

NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2020 examination or National Entrance cum Eligibility Test for admissions to various undergraduate medical courses and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 3rd, 2020. The last day to apply to participate in the NEET 2020 exam is January 1st, 2020.

With regard to eligibility, the candidate must have completed ge of 17 years at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the firstyear Undergraduate Medical Courses. The upper age limit for NEET (UG)is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-NCLcategory and PwD Candidates.

As for the qualification criteria, the candidate who has cleared or who has appeared for the 12th or equivalent exam are eligible to apply to appear for the exam. The last two years of their study must comprise of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training after introduction of the 10+2+3 educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education.

The exam is conducted in 11 languages and will test candidates on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects with 180 MCQ questions for a total of 720 marks and for 3 hours’ duration.

How to apply for NTA NEET UG 2020 exam:

Visit the NTA NEET 2020 official website. Click on the ‘Fill Application Form’ link on the homepage. Read the instructions carefully and proceed. Register on the NTA website first and then proceed to fulfill the application form and submit. Once submitted, take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification before proceeding with the application process to get acquainted with the eligibility and qualification. The notification is available at the official website or in this direct link.