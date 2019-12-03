Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary exam admit card. The exam which is also known as PCS admit card is available at the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A notification released along with the admit card stated that the exam will be conducted on December 15th in two sessions (9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm) at 19 districts of the state, details of which are available in the notification. The notification can be downloaded from the ‘Information Bulletin’ section.

How to download UPPSC PCS admit card:

Visit the UPPSC official website. A link to download the admit card is available in the middle panel of the website. Click on it. Enter the log-in details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’ button. The admit card will get downloaded which needs to be printed out.

The notification for the PCS examination was released on October 17th and the application process went on until November 13th, 2019. The notification was released for a total number of 364 vacancies of which 300 are for PCS 9 for Special Recruitment. For ACF and RFO, the number of vacancies are 2 and 53, respectively.