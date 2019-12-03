Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Police SI/Sergeant/ASI today, December 3rd, 2019. Candidates who had applied to be part of the recruitment process can download the admit card from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

In a notification released on October 6th, the Commission had informed that the preliminary exam for the recruitment will be conducted on December 22nd and the admit card for the same has been issued now.

Here is the direct link download the BPSSC admit card.

BPSSC had released an official notification for the recruitment of 2,446 vacancies on August 21st and the application process for the same was conducted from August 22nd to September 25th.

The recruitment is being conducted for 2,446 vacancies for the positions of Police Superintendent, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment), and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen) positions.

How to download BPSSC 2019 recruitment exam admit card: