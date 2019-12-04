Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the KTET November 2019 answer keys for all the categories. Candidates who had appeared for the KTET November 2019 examination can check the answer keys for all the categories at the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can go through the answer keys for all the categories at the official website. The answer keys will be displayed on a PDF document for all the subjects and all the categories for reference.

Here are the direct links for KTET 2019 answer keys

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

The November 2019 version of the exam was conducted on November 16th, November 17th, and November 24th and now the answer keys have been released.

How to check for KTET November 2019 answer keys: