Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) round for the remaining candidates for the 2018 Reserve PAC (Constable) on December 3rd, 2019. The admit card can be downloaded at UPPRPB official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

In the first batch, admit cards for the candidates placed in the batches from D1 to D5 were released. In the second batch, candidates from D6 to D12 group can download their admit cards. The DV/PST round for these candidates will be conducted from December 4th to December 12th. The schedule can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to download the UPPRPB DV/PST admit card.

The Board had declared the result of the written test on November 20th in which a total number of 123,921 candidates have been shortlisted for the Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DVPST) round.

According to reports, around 19 lakh candidates had appeared for the written exam for a total vacancy of 49,568. The written exam was held from January 27th to January 28th, 2019.

How to access UP Police Constable recruitment admit card: