India Post has declared the result for the 2019 GDS recruitment exam for the Karnataka and Gujarat circle today, December 4th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check if they have cleared the exam at the official website, appost.in.

The result for the Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana circles for the GDS recruitment is under process and is expected to be declared in the near future.

Here are the direct links to check the GDS recruitment result for:

India Post was conducting the GDS recruitment drive for many circles, under which Gujarat Circle had 2510 vacancies and Karnataka circle had 2673 vacancies. The notification for these circles along with Assam, Bihar, Kerala, and Punjab circles was released in August for 10,066 vacancies.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

How to check India Post GDS result