Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised vacancy details for the 2018 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination on December 4th, 2019. The vacancy details for the 2018 edition of JHT/SHT examination at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC as a norm does not reveal the vacancy details at the time of the notification. As and when the recruitment cycle for a particular exam progresses, the vacancy details are released.

Here is the direct link to access the 2018 JHT exam vacancy details.

The examination will be conducted for a total number of 104 vacancies of which 40 positions are for the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and 12 for Central Board of Indirect Taxes. The remaining vacancies are divided into 12 departments.

SSC had declared the Paper II result for the 2018 notification in the month of September and the successful candidates will now appear for the document verification process for the recruitment.

This is a revised vacancy detail and the first vacancy details had stated that the recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 46 vacancies for 14 different departments.