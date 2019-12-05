Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the written exam for the 2019 recruitment for the post of Asst. Executive Engineer (Civil) and Asst. Executive Engineer (Mechanical) today, December 5th. The admit card or admission certificate can be accessed at the official website, opsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam for the recruitment are eligible to attending the Main or Written exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 15th. The schedule can be accessed in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to access the admission certificate for the OPSC exam.

The preliminary exam result was declared on November 30th and a total number of 21,559 candidates have been declared as successful in the exam who will now have to appear for the Main exam for the recruitment.

OPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 39 vacancies f Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) under the Department of Energy in Group A of Odisha Engineering Service. The application process started on October 9th, 2019 and went on until November 8th, 2019.

Steps to download OPSC admission certificate: