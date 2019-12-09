Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2020 Phase I exam admission to Class VI admit card has been released, according to reports. Students who have registered to participate in the phase I exam can download the admit card from the official website, nvsadmissionclasssix.in.

The JNVST is being conducted for admission to Class VI for the academic year 2020-21. The test in conducted in two phases, the first phase is scheduled to be held on January 11th, 2020 and the second phase on April 11th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to download the JNVST admit card.

JNVST admit card for the Class VI exam was supposed to be released on December 1st but has been delayed by a few weeks. The admit card for the Phase II test will be available on March 1st, 2020. The result of JNV Selection Test is expected to be announced by March 2020 and May 2020 for Phase 1 and Phase 2, respectively.

JNVST exam is conducted in various languages, details of which are available in the official notification. The test will be an OMR test of 2 hours’ duration testing candidates on Mental Ability (40 questions of 50 marks, Arithmatic Test (20 questions of 25 marks, and Language Test (20 question of 25 marks).

How to get the JNVST 2020 Class VI admission exam admit card: