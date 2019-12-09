Board of Secondary Education Odisha (BSE Odisha) has started the application process for the OSSTET 2019 on December 7th, 2019. Candidates who are interested in participating in the OSSTET 2019 examination can register and apply for it at the official website, bseodisha.nic.in or osstet.co.in.

OSSTET or Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligible Test is conducted to test the eligible to candidates to teach in any of the secondary schools of the state. The exam date of the OSSTET 2019 examiantion will be revealed in the future. The last day to apply for the OSSTET 2019 is December 16th, 2019.

The examination for the OSSTET is conducted in two categories. The Category I is for Education Teachers (Trained Graduate Teachers in Science/Arts, Hindi/ Classical Teacher (Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Telugu) and Category II is for Physical Education Teachers.

Here is the direct link to access the OSSTET 2019 notification.

Candidates are encouraged to go through the official notification to get more details on the eligibility and qualification to appear for the OSSTET 2019 examination. The OSSTET exam will be of 2.5-hour duration with MCQ questions. The detailed scheme of the examination can be accessed in this link. Candidates from the general category have to score 60% and 55% in case of SC/ST/PH/SEBC candidates to be considered as qualified for OSSTET.

Steps to apply for OSSTET 2019: