The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has released the West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WBSET 2019 admit card today, December 9th. Candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the WBSET 2019 admit card from WBCSC official website, wbcsconline.in.

The exam for the WBSET 2019 is set to be conducted on January 19th, 2020. The exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 10.30 am for Paper I and for Paper II, it will be held from 11.00 am till 1.00 pm. The exam will be held at 22 centres throughout the state.

Here is the direct link to download the WBSET 2019 admit card.

WBSET 2019 is being held to certify the eligibility of candidates to apply for the position of Assistant Professor in the state of West Bengal. Top 6% of the appearing candidates and secure at least 40% aggregate marks for candidates belonging to General Category and at least 35% aggregate marks for candidates belonging to reserved categories, will be declared qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor.

How to download WBSET 2019 admit card:’