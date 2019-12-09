Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the answer keys for the CTET December 2019 examination soon. Though no exact date has been announced for the release of the answer keys, it is expected that the answer keys will be released around December 20th at the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CBSE conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 examination on December 8th, 2019. According to reports, more than 28 lakh candidates appeared for the exam for the CTET December 2019. Along with the release of the answer keys, candidates can also access the question paper and response sheets for reference.

Candidates will be give a few days to raise objection against the answers on the answer keys, details of which will be released along with the answer keys. The final answer key based on which the evaluation will be done will be based on the objections received.

Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in CBSE-affiliated schools. The test is conducted in 20 languages and in over 100 centres across the country.

CTET exam consists two papers, Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II for Class VI to Class VII and candidates have an option to apply and appear for both the papers.

CBSE generally conducts the CTET examination twice in a year, once in July and once in December. The result for the July 2019 CTET exam was released on July 30th in which around 2.15 lakh qualified from Paper I and 1.37 lakh from Paper II, according to NDTV.