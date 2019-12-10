Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the Assam 2020 Higher Secondary Final Examination schedule on December 9th, 2020. Students can access the entire timetable at the official website, ahsec.nic.in.

The exam for AHSEC for 12th class or final year will be conducted from February 12th, 2020 to March 14th, 2020. . The exam will be conducted in two sessions, in which the morning session will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the afternoon session from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Here is the direct link to access the AHSEC Final Year 2020 schedule.

The practical exam for the 2020 board for the AHSEC final year exam from January 18th to January 30th, 2020. Students are advised to go through the schedule carefully and note down the subjects, time, and the date carefully.

The AHSEC had conducted the 2019 exam in the months of February and March and the result for the same was declared on May 25th, 2019. The students of Arts stream have managed to secure pass percentage of 75.14%, whereas students from Commerce and Science stream secured a much better result with a pass percentage of 87.79% and 74.14%, respectively.

Around 2.42 lakh students appeared for the 12th board exam in 2019 from the state of which 1.86 lakh were from Arts stream, 37.5 thousand from Science, and 18.2 thousand from the Commerce stream. The exam was conducted from February 12th to March 14th, 2019.