National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has finally declared the 10th and 12th class board exam results today, December 9th. It was expected that the results will be coming out in the previous week but it was delayed for unknown reasons.

All the students who had appeared for the Secondary and Senior Secondary exam in October 2019 can access their scores at the official website of NIOS, results.nios.ac.in.

Next, NIOS will activate the link to apply for re-check and revaluation for students who are not satisfied with their scores and want to get it rechecked. The details of the same is expected to be released in the near future.

Here is the direct link to check the NIOS 10th/12th October 2019 result.

As earlier reported, around 3.5 lakh students from class X and XII appeared for NIOS exams across the country in the month of October 2019. NIOS conducts the exam twice in a year, in the month of April and in the month of October.

How to check NIOS 2019 10th or 12th class result: