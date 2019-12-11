The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the January 2020 supplementary Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) today, December 11th, 2019.

Candidates who have registered to appear for the NIOS D.El.Ed supplementary exam in D.El.Ed for Untrained In-Service Teachers of NIOS for subjects code 501 to 510 can download their NIOS admit card from the official website, dled.nios.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to download NIOS D.El.Ed Supplementary exam hall ticket.

The NIOS will conduct the second D.El.Ed examination from January 4th to January 18th, 2020. The full timetable of the exam was released on October 9th, 2019 and can be accessed at this link. The NIOS D.El.Ed. exam would be conducted from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Here is how to downlowd NIOS D.El.Ed admit card