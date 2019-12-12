UP D.El.Ed Authority is scheduled to release the UPTET 2019 admit card today, December 12th, 2019. The candidates who have registered to participate in the UPTET 2019 examination can download the UPTET admit card from the official website, updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2019 examination which consists of two papers will be conducted on December 22nd, 2019. The Paper I will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II is scheduled to be held from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

Here is the direct link to download the UPTET 2019 admit card once it is released.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 exam is being conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools recognized by UP Board. The Paper I certifies the eligibility for Class I to Class V and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII.

The UPTET 2019 notification was released the notification and started the application process on November 1st, 2019 and the application process went on until November 20th.

How to download UPTET 2019 admit card: