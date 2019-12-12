The Calcutta University has declared the results for BCom Part I examination results under the 1+1+1 scheme on December 11th at the West Bengal education results website - wbresults.nic.in.

The results for BCom c exam for both Honours and General examinations have been released and candidates who appeared for the exams in 2019 can check their results using the examination roll number.

Here is the direct link to check Calcutta University result.

The exam was conducted as part of 1+1+1 System for undergraduate courses. The university also offers undergraduate courses under semester system.

How to check CU BCom Part I \result: