Calcutta University 2019 BCom Part I result declared; check at wbresults.nic.in
The result for both the Honours and General examination were declared at the WB official result website.
The Calcutta University has declared the results for BCom Part I examination results under the 1+1+1 scheme on December 11th at the West Bengal education results website - wbresults.nic.in.
The results for BCom c exam for both Honours and General examinations have been released and candidates who appeared for the exams in 2019 can check their results using the examination roll number.
Here is the direct link to check Calcutta University result.
The exam was conducted as part of 1+1+1 System for undergraduate courses. The university also offers undergraduate courses under semester system.
How to check CU BCom Part I \result:
- Visit the CU result website, wbresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link for the BCom 4th semester result for CU.
- Enter the roll number and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.