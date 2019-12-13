Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the National Defence Academic/Naval Academy (II) 2019 written exam results on December 12th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in.

Two separate lists were released, one with roll numbers of all the successful candidates and one with roll number and names of the successful candidates. A total number of 7,034 candidates have cleared the exam and now are eligible to appear for the Interview round.

The next round will be an interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC NDA/NA 2019 II result.

UPSC had conducted the written exam for the NDA/NA II 2019 on November 17th, 2019. The admission drive is being conducted to fill 370 positions for NDA (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force) and 45 positions for NA. Overall there are 415 vacancies that will be filled through this drive.

How to check NDA/NA 2019 written exam result: