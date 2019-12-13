National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2019 entrance exam result today, December 13th in some time. This is based on a notice released by the NTA for the IIFT entrance exam. The result will be released at the official website, iift.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam for the IIFT MBA was conducted on December 1st and the answer keys for the same was released on on December 3rd. A total number of 35,435 candidates appeared out of 39,752 candidates registered.

The NTA was supposed to release the result on December 11th, but the result has been delayed because of unknown reasons. The notice that was published on December 12th does not mention any reason. The final answer keys will also be released along with the result.

The IIFT conducts the MBA (International Business) a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management from 2020 onwards.

How to check IIFT entrance exam result: