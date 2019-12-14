Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket for the 2019 Jailor recruitment exam and 2019 Project Officer and Psychologist on December 13th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for these exams can download the admit card from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC will be conducting the written examination for the Jailor in Tamil Nadu Jail Service on December 22nd. The exam for Project Officer and Psychologist will be conducted on December 21st, 2019.

Here are the direct links to download the hall ticket for:

The recruitment drive for Jailor is being conducted to fill a single vacancy, one vacancy for Project Officer, and two vacancies for Psychologist. The notification for the recruitment was released in the month of October and the application went on until the month of November.