Himachal Pradesh 2019 Patwari recruitment examination result has been declared today, December 14th, 2019. The result has been declared and is available for all the candidates at the official website, himachal.nic.in.

The Revenue Department of the Government of Himachal Pradesh conducted the HP Patwari examination on November 17th at 11.00 am. The admit card for the same was released on November 13th.

Here is the direct link to access HP Patwari 2019 result.

How to download HP Patwari result:

1. Visit the HP Revenue Department website.

2. Click on the link to check the Patwari exam result on the right panel.

3. A PDF will list of all the successful candidates will be displayed.