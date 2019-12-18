Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the Clerk Result 2019 on its official website hssc.gov.in. The exam was conducted from 21st to 23rd September, 2019 for 4858 vacancies. Candidates can login to the official website with their login ID and password to download the result.

The cut-off marks and merit list of selected candidates has been released for document verification. Nearly 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the HSSC Clerk Exam 2019.

How to download HSSC Clerk Result 2019

Visit the official website of HSSC.i.e. hssc.gov.in.

Click on the link ‘HSSC Clerk Result 2019’

Enter the application number, date of birth and click on submit

The HSSC Clerk Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the HSSC Clerk Result 2019.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for Scrutiny of Documents from 7th January 2020 to 20th January 2020. Candidates shall report report at 9.00 am at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. It is advised to carry all original documents, set of self attested copies of all all documents , one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form.