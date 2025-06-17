We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

Criticising the “extra-judicial ban” on the screening of the film Thug Life in Karnataka, the Supreme Court has directed the Congress government in the state to ensure its release. “We cannot allow mobs and vigilante groups to take over the streets,” said the bench.

The film, starring Kamal Haasan, had run into trouble in Karnataka after the actor and politician’s remark that the Kannada language “was born out of Tamil”. Asking Haasan to apologise, the High Court had on June 3 said that the actor’s statements had caused “unrest and disharmony” in Karnataka.

The actor refused to apologise, saying he had “no malice” behind his remarks. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court expressed disapproval of the High Court’s directive asking Haasan to apologise. Read on.

Indian citizens in Tehran have been asked to leave the Iranian capital by the Indian embassy. Additionally, Indians who are in Tehran but not in touch with the embassy have been asked to contact the diplomatic mission immediately and provide their location and contact numbers.

Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Indian students in the Iranian capital had been moved out of the city for “reasons of safety” through arrangements made by the embassy. Some Indians were also facilitated to leave Iran through its border with Armenia.

The development comes amid the latest round of the conflict between Israel and Iran. The conflict began on Friday when the Israeli military struck what it claimed were nuclear targets and also other sites in Iran with the aim of stalling Tehran’s nuclear programme. The attacks have led to concerns of an escalation and a wider conflict in the region. Read on.

The Karnataka High Court has restrained Bengaluru Police from arresting or taking any coercive action against officials of Royal Challengers Bengaluru or event management company DNA in connection with the stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The decision follows the High Court’s June 12 ruling, which declared the arrests as illegal. The court had also granted them interim bail.

The four men were arrested on June 6, two days after the stampede that killed 11 persons and injured more than 50. Read on.

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has accused India of orchestrating his abduction from Antigua and Barbuda in 2021. Choksi has claimed the alleged event was to extradite him in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

Choksi is one of the prime accused in the fraud case, along with his nephew Nirav Modi. He had fled India for Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018, a few weeks before the fraud came to light. In July 2021, Choksi had accused Indian agencies of trying to abduct him. The businessman had gone missing on May 23 that year from Antigua and Barbuda, and was detained in Dominica the next day.

On Monday, Choksi’s lawyers told London’s High Court that only India had the motivation and resources to abduct him. India’s lawyer Harish Salve said that “there is no evidence of India having anything to do with the alleged events”. Read on.