The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the exam for the 2017 Assistant Engineer Competitive examination on December 19th. The answer keys for all the booklet series can be accessed by all the candidates at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The notification released along with the answer keys can be accessed in this link, which basically states that the objections are invited against the answers on the answer keys and candidates can submit the objection on or before December 27th, 2019, (5.00 pm). Remaining details regarding the submission can be accessed in the notification.

Here are the direct links to access the BPSC AE 2019 answer keys:

General Hindi

General English

General Studies

General Engineering Science

Mechanical Engineering (Paper-V)

Mechanical Engineering (Paper-VI)

Civil Engineering (Paper-V)

Civil Engineering (Paper-VI)

The exam was conducted on August 5th to August 9th, 2019. BPSC released two separate notifications on September 13th, 2019 for recruitment for Assistant Engineering positions. Both the notification are for vacancies for Minor Water Resources Department, Govt of Bihar for 28 positions for Mechanical and Civil Engineers.

How to check BPSC answer keys: