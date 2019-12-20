Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the list of candidates who have qualified for the Oral Test (OT) for the 2019 Tamil Nadu Engineering Services recruitment on December 19th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the document verification process can check if they have qualified for the OT at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The OT for the Combined Engineering Services will be conducted from January 3rd to January 28th, 2020. at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai-600 003. The candidates should attend the Oral Test with all original certificates in support of the claims made in their online applications.

Here is the direct link to check the list of eligible candidates for TNPSC Engineering Services.

The written exam for the TNPSC Engineering Services exam was conducted on August 10th and August 25th, 2019 and shortlisted candidates were invited for the certificate verification process.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 461 vacancies for various positions for several state government departments which include Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer Agriculture, Assistant Engineer Civil, Assistant Engineer Fisheries, Assistant Director of Industrial Safety, and Junior Architect.

How to access TNPSC 2019 Engineering Services result:

Visit the TNPSC official website. Under the ‘Result’ section click on the link for ‘Result’. Look for the relevant advertisement and click on OT List. A PDF will list of roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the exam will appear.

TNPSC had released the notification for the above-mentioned recruitment drive on May 29th and the application process went on until June 28th, 2019. The notification can be accessed at the official website under the ‘Notification’ tab. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the notification.