Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) had released the notification for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) along with Polytechnic Lecturer recruitment on November 27th and now the application process for the BEO has been initiated. The application can be processed at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The BEO recruitment will be done to fill 97 vacancies. The last day to submit the application form is January 9th, 2020 and the computer-based exam for the recruitment will be conducted mid-week in February 2020.

For BEO position, candidates belonging to Backward Class, Backward Class (Muslims), Most Backward Class / Denotified Communities, Scheduled Castes including Arundathiyars and Scheduled Tribes should not be over 57 years, and for other candidates it is not more than 35 years.

The candidate must have a Graduate degree B.A./B.Sc. with Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, History and Geography

Here is the direct link to start the application process for the TN TRB BEO recruitment.

Please note that the application process can only be process in a Chrome browser.

The candidates can get more information on the reservation policy, vacancy breakdown, application and selection process, eligibility and qualification in the official notification available at the official website or in this direct links: