Uttar Pradesh Department of Elementary Education (UP D.El.Ed) released a notice on December 20th informing that the 2019 UPTET examination has been postponed. The exam was set to be conducted on December 22nd and the new dates will be released soon by the department.

The notice itself has not stated the reason for the postponement but reports suggest the protest that the state is witnessing against the Citizenship Amendment Act has led to the decision of postponement.

The notice was issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Basic Education Department, Renuka Kumar who also said that the new dates will be announced soon.

UPTET 2019 examination consists of two papers. The Paper I was to be conducted on December 22nd from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II was scheduled to be held from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The admit card for the exam was issued on December 12th, 2019.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 exam is being conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools recognised by UP Board. The Paper I is conducted to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII.