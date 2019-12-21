Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has released the APSET 2019 result on December 20th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check if they have cleared the test at the official website, apset.net.in.

Apart from the result, candidates can also check the individual scores and cut-off marks for various subjects at the official website. The links for checking various APSET information is below:

The university had conducted the APSET 2019 examination on October 20th, 2019. The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor role in universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

How to access APSET 2019 result/scores:

1. Visit the APSET official website.

2. At the top, link to access the result and score is available. Click on the relevant link.

3. Follow the instruction to access the relevant information. One has to feed the log-in details to check the scores. For result, click on the link to access the PDF.