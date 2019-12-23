Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the examination that were scheduled to be conducted in the month of December 2019. The new examination dates for the recruitment of Junior Assistant and Computer Operator have been released at the UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.

The examination for the Junior Assistant will now be conducted on January 4th, 2020 from 10.00 am to 11.30 am and 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm. This exam was scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, December 24th. The notification for the same is available in this direct link.

The examination for the Computer Operator will be conducted now on January 10th, 2020. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 26th, 2019. The details about the exam can be accessed in this direct link.

The information can also be accessed at the official website of UPSSSC under the Notice Board section of the website. More information regarding the same will be released in the near future at the official website.