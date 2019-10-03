Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) now offers international tour packages and air travel packages. The packages are inclusive of sightseeing, meals, visa charges and overseas medical insurance to give travellers a hassle-free and memorable experience. The Heritage South East Asia package covers destinations like Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand. The 8 nights, 9 days tour begins on 22nd November 2019.

Thailand lies on the coast of Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand. It is home to dense jungles, clear blue beaches. Vietnam, near the South China Sea, is known for its gorgeous beaches, ancient temples and architecture. Cambodia is famous for the grand old Angkor Vat Temple which attracts many tourists from different parts of the world.

The tour begins from Chennai on 22nd November 2019. The flight details are as follows:

Flight no. From Date of departure Departure time To Date of arrival Arrival time FD 154 Chennai 22 Nov 2019 22.15 hours Bangkok 23 Nov 2019 04.20 hours FD 642 Bangkok 23 Nov 2019 07.00 hours Hanoi 23 Nov 2019 08.45 hours FD 611 Siem Reap 28 Nov 2019 11.45 hours Bangkok 28 Nov 2019 12.50 hours FD 153 Bangkok 1 Dec 2019 19.50 hours Chennai 2 Dec 2019 03.00 hours

The package cost per person is as follows:

Class Single occupancy Double occupancy Triple occupancy Child with separate bed (2-11 years) Child without separate bed (2-11 years) Comfort INR 1,40,500 INR 1,22,500 INR 1,21,500 INR 10,000 INR 99,000

For infants and children in the age group 0-2 years, please contact the IRCTC Chennai office directly.

Travel itinerary:

The tour departs from Chennai to Hanoi via Bangkok on 22nd November 2019. Passengers arrive in Bangkok on 23rd November 2019. Upon arrival in Hanoi, tourists will be moved to a hotel. A tour of the city to Hoankiem lake, Ngoc Son temple and a one-hour cycle tour of the Old Quarter is scheduled for the day. This will be followed by a tour of the Thanglong Opera theatre with traditional Vietnamese water puppet show.

On day 2, 24th November, tourists will proceed to Halong. A cruising tour of the bay dotted with golden sails and a visit to a quiet beach will follow. After lunch a visit to a fishing village and a Kayaking trip is scheduled. Dinner and night stay will be organised on the cruise. The next day the tour leaves for Hanoi from the cruise and reach Siem Reap.

On day 4, 26th November, tourists will get to see the Angkor Wat, Angkor Thom Complex (Great Angkor or Great City) including the South Gate of Angkor Thom, Bayon Temple (Giant smiling faces temple), Baphoun Temple, The Terrace of Elephant, The Terrace of Leper King followed by a trek in the jungle to visit Taprohm Temple-a temple in its ‘natural state’. In the evening tourists will be able to witness the sunset at Pre Rup temple.

On day 5, 27th November, boating at Tonle sap lake in Siem Reap and a visit to the Le Artisan D’ Angkor center and Angkor national museum is scheduled. In the evening, tourists can enjoy shopping at the night market. On day 6, the tour leaves for Bangkok. An en route visit to Nooong Nooch village is scheduled after which tourists will be able to enjoy the Alcazar show in the evening.

On day 7, tourists will proceed to visit the Coral Islands tour by speed boat and enjoy the evening in Pattaya. The following day the tour moves to Bangkok where tourists will be able to visit the Golden Buddha Temple, Reclining Buddha Temple and Marble Buddha. A trip to the Grand Palace and dinner at a cruise is scheduled for the evening. The tour proceeds to Chennai the following day.

Tour package inclusion:

The tour package includes:

Onward and return airfare in Air Asia in Economy class

Accommodation in 3 star hotels

All meals at Indian restaurants

All sightseeing and transfers by AC 2x2 seater coach as per the itinerary

Two bottles for mineral water (2x500 ml) per person per day

Entry tickets to sightseeing places as per the itinerary

One professional and friendly English speaking tour escort

Tourist Visa Charges (Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand)

Overseas Travel Insurance for the age group 0-69 yrs. 70 and above will be on additional charges.

The tour package does not include immigration entry at Vietnam- USD 40 per person, mandatory tips for the local drivers/guides USD 3 per person per day, cost of optional tours/ sports activities/ entrance fees other than those included in the itinerary, any increase in airport charges, airfare or fuel surcharge and any expenses of personal nature such laundry expenses, wine, mineral water, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu.

Documents required:

Cambodia : - The applicant should have a passport valid for at least 6 months beyond the date of application (photocopy of the first, second and last pages) - Two passport-size photographs with white background - Updated original bank statement of last three months.

: - The applicant should have a passport valid for at least 6 months beyond the date of application (photocopy of the first, second and last pages) - Two passport-size photographs with white background - Updated original bank statement of last three months. Vietnam: - The applicant should have a passport valid for at least 6 months beyond the date of application (photocopy of the first, second and last pages) - Two passport-size photographs with white background - Updated original bank statement of last three months.

- The applicant should have a passport valid for at least 6 months beyond the date of application (photocopy of the first, second and last pages) - Two passport-size photographs with white background - Updated original bank statement of last three months. Thailand: - The Applicant should have a passport valid for at least 6 months beyond the date of application (photocopy of the first, second and last pages) - Two passport-size photographs with white background

General information:

Web check-in is not possible in our group packages

It is mandatory to carry the age proof of children (2 to 11 years) and infant (below 2 years) as well along with other travel documents. Children above 11 years shall be considered for an adult cost.

For any change in Flight Timings/diversions, Flight cancellation from the airline IRCTC will not be responsible and if it further affects the Sightseeing/Itinerary client need to accommodate accordingly.

Two passport size photographs and copy of passport & pan card in full duly signed by the customer need to be submitted to IRCTC within three days of the booking.

Kindly reconfirm the departure terminal and the flight schedule from the airline before leaving for the airport.

Room allocation (Twin bed/Double bed) is at the discretion of the hotel. The check in and check out time of the hotel is 12 to 12 noon. Numbers of meals are always corresponding to the number of nights booked. Breakfast is not provided on the day of arrival.

Cancellation policy:

For cancellation of ticket, please log in to your account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters. If the user wishes to cancel the ticket, cancellation rules for International Packages are as under:

No. of days before commencement of trip Total Deductions 30 days prior to departure date 20% of the package cost 30-21 days prior to departure date 30% of the package cost 20-15 days prior to the departure date 60% of the package cost 14-08 days prior to the departure date 90% of the package cost 07- No Show departure date 100% of the package cost

For more information, contact:

Chennai - IRCTC

7A, The Rain Tree Place,

No. 9, McNichols Road, Chetpet

Chennai- 600031

Phone No - 044-28362430

Mr. Cowthaman - 09840902918

Mr. Thiagarajan – 09003024169

Mr. BreshnevMuthu - 09003140718

Mr. John - 9840902915

E-mail: cowthanman.n.s@irctc.com, thiagarajan6438@irctc.com, breshnevmuthu6436@irctc.com, irctcraintree@gmail.com

Website: www.irctctourism.com

IRCTC - Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre

Chennai Central Railway Station: 09003140681.

Madurai office:

John Artember Bosco – 09840902915 / 9003140714

Coimbatore office: Mr.Nagaraj - 09003140680