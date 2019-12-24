Christmas WhatsApp stickers: How to download
Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers can be downloaded through the Play Store on Android phones.
Christmas is around the corner and WhatsApp chats are already full of wishes and greetings for the festive season. In addition to texts, emojis and messages, users can now send WhatsApp stickers for every occasion.
Android phone users can download a host of stickers apps from WhatsApp. Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers can be downloaded through WAStickerApp, WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas or Santa Claus WhatsApp stickers. It is important to check reviews for these apps and stickers.
How to download Christmas WhatsApp stickers:
- Open WhatsApp on your device
- Go to a contact or group conversation and click on the stickers icon
- Tap on the + icon and click on ‘Get more stickers’ at the bottom
- You will be redirected to the Play Store
- Select the Christmas themes stickers and install on your device