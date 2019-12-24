Christmas is around the corner and WhatsApp chats are already full of wishes and greetings for the festive season. In addition to texts, emojis and messages, users can now send WhatsApp stickers for every occasion.

Android phone users can download a host of stickers apps from WhatsApp. Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers can be downloaded through WAStickerApp, WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas or Santa Claus WhatsApp stickers. It is important to check reviews for these apps and stickers.

How to download Christmas WhatsApp stickers: