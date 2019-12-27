Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks for all the candidates for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 examination on December 26th, 2019. Candidates can check the scores for the Skill Test/ Document Verification for the CHSL 2017 exam at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had released the final result for the CHSL 2017 examination on December 20th, 2019 and now the marks for the candidates who had appeared for the final tier has been released. A total number of 5,874 candidates have been recommended for the final appointment against the same number of vacancies. Of the final recommendations, 6 are for DEO, 3222 for PA/S, and 1366 are for LDC/JSA/JPA position,.

Here is the direct link to check the SSC CHSL 2017 final marks.

The notification for the release of the marks stated that the information can be accessed until January 25th, 2020 after which the link will be deactivated.

SSC CHSL test is conducted to fill vacancies for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA), Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA), and for Data Entry Operators (DEO).