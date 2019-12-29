RPSC 1st grade teacher admit card 2019 released; check direct link here
The RPSC 1st grade Group A recruitment exam will be conducted on 3rd and 4th January 2020.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit cards for Group A professor 1st grade teacher exam 2019. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can download the admit card from the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Here is the direct link to download the RPSC 1st grade admit card for Group A recruitment exam.
The timings for the Group A examination are as follows:
|Exam Date
|Subject
|Timings
|3rd January 2020
|GK
|9.00 am to 10.30 am
|3rd January 2020
|Hindi
|2.00 pm to 5.00 pm
|4th January 2020
|Sanskrit
|9.00 am to 12.00 pm
|4th January 2020
|Rajasthani
|2.00 pm to 5.00 pm
This examination is being conducted by the RPSC for the recruitment of 5000 posts of Professor.