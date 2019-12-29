Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit cards for Group A professor 1st grade teacher exam 2019. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can download the admit card from the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The RPSC 1st grade Group A recruitment exam will be conducted on 3rd and 4th January 2020.

Here is the direct link to download the RPSC 1st grade admit card for Group A recruitment exam.

The timings for the Group A examination are as follows:

Exam Date Subject Timings 3rd January 2020 GK 9.00 am to 10.30 am 3rd January 2020 Hindi 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm 4th January 2020 Sanskrit 9.00 am to 12.00 pm 4th January 2020 Rajasthani 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm

This examination is being conducted by the RPSC for the recruitment of 5000 posts of Professor.