The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) results for the April-May 2025 examination session. Students can now view their individual subject-wise marks and overall qualifying status on the official NIOS results portal results.nios.ac.in .

Steps to check NIOS Class 12 results 2025

Visit the official NIOS website nios.ac.in Click on ‘Admissions’ on the homepage Go to the ‘Exams and Results’ tab and select ‘Results’ Under ‘Result Declared - Sr Secondary’, click on ‘Check Results’ Enter your enrolment number, and view the result

Direct link to NIOS Class 12 results 2025.

As per a report by Times of India, students can request corrections for errors like name or subject marks via the NIOS portal within 30 days of result declaration. A fee of Rs 50 per correction applies. Moreover, students who are not satisfied with their results have the option to request either rechecking or revaluation of their answer sheets.

Here’s the link to apply for rechecking/re-evaluation.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.