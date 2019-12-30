List of bank holidays in January 2020
The month of January in 2020 has only 26th January as a national public holiday across the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India. However, different regions and states have different holidays as announced by state governments.
Here is a list of bank holidays in January 2020. It is advised that you check with your bank before visiting.
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|11 January 2020
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|12 January 2020
|Sunday
|Sunday
|19 January 2020
|Sunday
|Sunday
|25 January 2020
|Saturday
|Fourth Saturday
|26 January 2020
|Sunday
|Republic Day, Sunday
- 1st January is a bank holiday in regions like Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok and Shillong.
- 2nd January is a holiday for Mannam Jayanthi in Kerala and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti in several states
- 11th January is a holiday for Missionary Day in Mizoram
- 15th January is a holiday for Bhogi/Pongal/Makar Sankranti/Bhogali Bihu/Tusu Puja/Lohri/Hadaga in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, Punjab, and Maharashtra
- 16th January is a holiday for Thiruvalluvar Day in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu
- 17th January is a holiday for Uzhavar Tirunal in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu
- 23rd January is a holiday for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti in West Bengal, Tripura, Odisha, and Assam
- 30th January is a holiday for Basant Panchami in several states
- 31st January is a holiday for Me-dam-me-phi in Assam.