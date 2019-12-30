The month of January in 2020 has only 26th January as a national public holiday across the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India. However, different regions and states have different holidays as announced by state governments.

Here is a list of bank holidays in January 2020. It is advised that you check with your bank before visiting.

Date Day Holiday 11 January 2020 Saturday Second Saturday 12 January 2020 Sunday Sunday 19 January 2020 Sunday Sunday 25 January 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday 26 January 2020 Sunday Republic Day, Sunday