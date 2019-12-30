The month of January in 2020 has only 26th January as a national public holiday across the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India. However, different regions and states have different holidays as announced by state governments.

Here is a list of bank holidays in January 2020. It is advised that you check with your bank before visiting.

Date Day Holiday
11 January 2020 Saturday Second Saturday
12 January 2020 Sunday Sunday
19 January 2020 Sunday Sunday
25 January 2020 Saturday Fourth Saturday
26 January 2020 Sunday Republic Day, Sunday
  • 1st January is a bank holiday in regions like Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok and Shillong.  
  • 2nd January is a holiday for Mannam Jayanthi in Kerala and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti in several states
  • 11th January is a holiday for Missionary Day in Mizoram
  • 15th January is a holiday for Bhogi/Pongal/Makar Sankranti/Bhogali Bihu/Tusu Puja/Lohri/Hadaga in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, Punjab, and Maharashtra
  • 16th January is a holiday for Thiruvalluvar Day in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu
  • 17th January is a holiday for Uzhavar Tirunal in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu  
  • 23rd January is a holiday for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti in West Bengal, Tripura, Odisha, and Assam
  • 30th January is a holiday for Basant Panchami in several states
  • 31st January is a holiday for Me-dam-me-phi in Assam.