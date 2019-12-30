Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the Main exam for the recruitment of 2018 Assistant position. In a notice released today, the Commission stated that the exam will be conducted again on February 1st, 2020 in two sessions.

The reason for the cancellation has not been revealed. The Main exam for the 2018 Assistant recruitment was conducted on June 15th, 2019 in two sessions. The notice said that candidates who had attended the June 15th, 2019 General Hindi exam will be allowed to appear for the re-exam.

Here is the direct link to access the BPSC notice for the same.

The notification for the recruitment of Assistants was issued on October 31st, 2018 and the last date to apply for the same was November 30th, 2018. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 51 vacancies.

The Preliminary exam for the recruitment was released on May 2nd, 2019. A total number of 35,997 candidates had appeared for the exam and 695 candidates have cleared the exam and have qualified for the next stage (Main Exam) of the recruitment. The exam was conducted on March 17th, 2019 at 127 exam centres situated in five districts.