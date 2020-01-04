Indian Coast Guard has released the 2020 recruitment notification in the Employment Newspaper for the position of Navik (General Duty). The application process for the same can be processed from January 26th, 2020 for the recruitment drive at the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

A total number of 260 positions will be filled via this recruitment drive for the 02/2020 batch and the last day to process the application is February 2nd, 2020.

Candidates must have cleared the 12th class exam with Maths and Physics as one of their subjects and an aggregate marks of 50% to be eligible to apply. The age for the candidates is 18 to 22 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.

The written exam for the recruitment will be conducted in the month of February and March which will consist of an objective type exam covering Maths, Physics, Basic Chemistry, Knowledge of English upto 12th standard, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning etc.

Candidates who clear the exam are eligible to appear for the Physiscal Fitness and Physical standard test before the final recruitment.

The notification for the same will be available online before the application process starts. However, Jagran Josh has made a copy of the notification available on its website which can be accessed in this direct link.