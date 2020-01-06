Periyar University (PU) is expected to declare the result for undergraduate and postgraduate examination for exams held in November 2019 today, January 6th, according to several reports say. It was reported earlier that the results are expected on January 1st; however, the website was not updated with any results.

It should be noted that the officials have not commented on the release of the results yet. All the candidates who have appeared for this year’s exams will be able to check their result online from Periyar University website - periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check the same from the official website. Further, candidates will have the option to request for exam revaluation, re-checking on the PU website for 10 days from the result declaration.

As timing for result announcement is unknown, candidates are hereby advised to check the Periyar University website every few hours for any result update. Also, our website will have any updates on the Periyar University UG, PG result 2019 and candidates can check it there as well.

Around 1.50 lakh students combined appear for UG and PG exams conducted by the university at 105 affiliated colleges at Periyar University. The university offers several UG and PG courses and also has a distance learning education programme called PRIDE.

How to check Periyar University UG/PG result