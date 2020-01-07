Periyar University (PU) has declared the result for undergraduate and postgraduate examination for exams held in November 2019 on January 6th, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for this year’s exams will be able to check their result online from Periyar University website - periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to check the same from the official website. Further, candidates will have the option to request for exam revaluation, re-checking on the PU website soon and can be done within 10 days from the result declaration date.

Here is the direct link to check the result for Periyar Uni UG/PG result.

Around 1.50 lakh students combined appear for UG and PG exams conducted by the university at 105 affiliated colleges at Periyar University. The university offers several UG and PG courses and also has a distance learning education programme called PRIDE.

How to check Periyar University UG/PG result