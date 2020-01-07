IIT Kanpur has issued the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for MSc 2020 or JAM 2020 examination today, January 7th, 2020. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website for the JAM 2020, jam.iitk.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 9th, 2020 in two sessions. The first session for Biotechnology (BT), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics(PH) will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The second sessions for Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA) will be from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Here is the direct link to download the IIT JAM 2020 admit card.

IIT JAM 2020 exam is conducted to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. Programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc.

Steps to download IIT JAM 2020 admit card: