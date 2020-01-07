Western Railways has released the recruitment notification for the Apprentice recruitment today, January 7th, 2020. Candidates can access the notification and apply to participate in the recruitment drive at Western Railways official website, rrc-wr.com.

A total number of 3553 positions will be filled via this vacancy drive. The last day to apply to appear in the recruitment drive is February 6th, 2020.

The candidate must be between the ages of 15 and 24 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category.

Interested candidates must have also cleared at least 10th class exam along with an ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT in relevant trade.

For a detailed breakdown of vacancies based on category and trades, one can access the official notification available at the official website or in this direct link.

Here is the direct link to access the application link.

Selection of the eligible Applicants for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the Applicants in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Candidates are requested to go through the official notification carefully before proceeding wtih the application process.