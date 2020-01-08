Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been accepting applications for the 2019 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) since December 3rd, 2019 and the application period will end on January 10th, 2020 which is just two days from now. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam but have not applied yet should do so immediately at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The application fee payment online can be done until January 12th, 2020. For offline payment, challan needs to be generated by January 12th and fees must be paid on or before January 14th, 2020.

The Tier I examination for the CHSL 2019 is scheduled to be conducted from March 16th to March 27th, 2020. Candidates who clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam scheduled to be conducted on June 28th, 2020.

As per the SSC norm, the number of vacancies for which the CHSL 2019 will be conducted will be determined in a due course and will be informed in a future notification.

Candidates who are interested in participating for the exam must be between the ages of 18 and 27 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category. Candidates must have cleared the 12th class or an equivalent exam to be eligible to appear for the CHSL exam.

How to apply for SSC 2019 CHSL exam:

Visit the SSC official website. For candidates who do not have a log-in ID, they need to register first by clicking on this link. Once registered, candidates need to click at the ‘Apply’ button on the home page and click on ‘CHSL’ tab. Then click on the ‘Apply’ link against the relevant advertisement. The application process needs to fufilled and submitted. Candidates can take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification before proceeding with the application process available at the official website. They can also access the official notification in this direct link.