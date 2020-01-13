Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the provisional selection list for the 2019 Computer Instructor recruitment on January 12th, 2020. Candidates can check if their name appears on the list for the provisionally selected candidates at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The press release states “This selection list is purely provisional and is subject to the outcome of various writ petitions pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Madras and Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.”

Here is the direct link to access the TNTRB Computer Instructor result.

The examination for the Computer Instructor was conducted from June 23th to Jane 27th, 2019 and the result was declared on November 25th, 2019. The selected candidates had to go through certificate verification process in Chennai from January 8th to January 10th, 2020 and provisional selection list has been released.

The TRB had released the notification for the recruitment in March of 2019 and the application process was conducted from March 20th to April 10th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 814 vacancies. A total number of 1,565 candidates have been shortlisted for the CV round.

